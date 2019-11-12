STPT (STPT) Market Cap Hits $6.62 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a market cap of $6.62 million and $450,216.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STPT has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00235990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01497806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00137854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

