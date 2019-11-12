Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 4,649,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,779. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.77%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

