Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 410,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,374. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.01.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.