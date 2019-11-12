Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 201,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

