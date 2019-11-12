Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE INN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,227. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

