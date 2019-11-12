SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE:STI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 890,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

