Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €85.04 ($98.88) and last traded at €85.38 ($99.28), 184,459 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €85.48 ($99.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

