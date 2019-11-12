Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,073. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

