Synovus Financial Corp Sells 22,745 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 314,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,057. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

