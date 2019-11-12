SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 662,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

