Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.64% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE PJC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,230. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.