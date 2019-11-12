Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 15,862 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Regal Beloit worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

RBC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 151,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,375. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.