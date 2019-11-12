Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.