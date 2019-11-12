Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 125,000 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up about 4.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.38% of Stericycle worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. 546,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,940. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.