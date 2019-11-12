Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

SKT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

