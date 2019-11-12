Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Target were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Target by 310.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,325. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

