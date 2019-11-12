Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.67 Per Share

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 115.37 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of $527.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.24.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

