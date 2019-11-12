Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,259. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

