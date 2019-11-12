Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 15,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,384,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,405,605,000 after buying an additional 694,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,158 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

