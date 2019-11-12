TCF Financial Co. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TCF remained flat at $$42.56 on Tuesday. 729,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

