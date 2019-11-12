TD Securities Boosts TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Price Target to $40.00

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $37.33 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

TSU traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 786,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,949 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

