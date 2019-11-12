TD Securities Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.71.

SLF stock opened at C$61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a quick ratio of 10,082.25. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$61.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total transaction of C$631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at C$810,408.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total transaction of C$1,670,442.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,633.68. Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,560 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

