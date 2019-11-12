Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Telenav alerts:

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at $22,704,186.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $644,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,589. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 1,452.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telenav during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telenav by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telenav during the third quarter worth $64,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNAV stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.37. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.