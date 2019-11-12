Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.15. 161,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,691. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other OSI Systems news, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $1,738,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,485,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,768 shares of company stock worth $12,987,091 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.