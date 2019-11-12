Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 399,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,772,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 927,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,471. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

