The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $40,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 448,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ENSG stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

