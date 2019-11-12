TheStreet Upgrades Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) to “B-“

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $322,204.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,321.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $275,961.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,020.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,867. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Career Education by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Career Education by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

