TheStreet Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to “B-“

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 771,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $212,355 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

