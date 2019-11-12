TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497,084 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 123,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,516,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 676,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,289. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

