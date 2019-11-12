TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $132.56 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,172 shares during the period. WEX accounts for about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of WEX worth $132,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after buying an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 544.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 194,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.47. 321,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,825. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

