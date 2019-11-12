TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $73.11 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $73,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,641,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $74.81.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,804 shares of company stock valued at $31,005,371 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

