TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 415,332 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415,332 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of ASGN worth $84,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

ASGN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 369,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

