Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 81,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,878,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

TTNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 352.17% and a negative return on equity of 412.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

