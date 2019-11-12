Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $195.45 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,641,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

