TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $732.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $20,853.00 and approximately $732.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,124,347 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

