Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 16.5% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price traded up 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.96, 339,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 86,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

