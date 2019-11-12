Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

PM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,518. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.