Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 215,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 25.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 41.5% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 321,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.96. 1,669,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,481. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.16.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

