Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,957 Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 7.83% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

SAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $107.44.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

