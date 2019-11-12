TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. TPG RE Finance Trust comprises approximately 7.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 113,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.