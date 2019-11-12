TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 157.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 88,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

