Trent Thad Sells 21,003 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trent Thad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

