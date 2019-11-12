Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

TRN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 1,414,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

