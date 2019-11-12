U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 1,928,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,875,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $408.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.52.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

