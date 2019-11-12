UBS Group Trims Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $230.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $232.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.87.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $237.01. 1,108,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,191. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

