UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Reduced by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 236.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 549,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

