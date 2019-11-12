Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Trading Up 6.3%

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 134,250 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 27,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

