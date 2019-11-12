UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 29,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,009. The company has a market cap of $615.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.