UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNCFF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

