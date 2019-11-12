UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UNCFF. ValuEngine cut shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

UNCFF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

